Wiyaala announces new music video after denying that she is underrated

David Mawuli

Award-winning Ghanaian afro-pop songstress Wiyaala has announced a new video and an album, just two days after denying that she is underrated by Ghanaians.

The “Leno” hitmaker has always been labelled as an 'underrated artiste' in Ghana, mostly by showbiz lovers, but she put an end to the comparison on Wednesday, June 16, when she directly denied a claim by a Twitter user that she is underrated.

“Most underrated artist in Ghana,” a tweep quoted her latest freestyle video.

She replied, saying: “underrated by who?” She attached the tweet with the international media coverage she has received so far, including BBC, CNN, Sky and Financial Times.

And just two days after the controversial tweet, she has announced a new single along with an album.

She said she has a new music video for the title track of her upcoming “Yaga Yaga” album, adding that it will drop in a few days and would come with ‘plenty swag.’

“Dropping my new music video #YagaYaga from my new album #YagYaga in a few days! With plenty swag!” she tweeted.

It’s unclear the exact date the music video will drop. Also, there’s limited information about her upcoming album.

