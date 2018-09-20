Pulse.com.gh logo
Wizkid confirms October 1st date for Made in Lagos album


Wizkid Did Pop star just confirm he will be releasing ''Made in Lagos'' on October 1st?

Wizkid may have just confirmed that he will be releasing his next project, ''Made in Lagos'' on Monday, October 1st.

play Wizkid is set to release his fourth studio project, ''Made in Lagos'' (Instagram/Wizkid)

Wizkid may finally be fulfilling a promise made to his fans with the release of his ''Made in Lagos'' album on the country's independence day, October 1st.

Amidst the controversies that has trailed Wizkid in the early hours of Thursday, September 20, following leaked chats from one of the mother of his kids, Shola Ogudu, the singer is staying focused on the music as he has announced that his next project is ready for release.

Taking to his Twitter page on Thursday afternoon, Wizkid tweeted, ''1st of October! Gbedu! Everything stew.''

play Wizkid may have just confirmed the released date for his next album (Twitter/Wizkidayo)

Wizkid, who also recently stated that he has a song with Kcee, which will be out on Friday, September 21st, has hinted several times that his album is ready and will be released before the end of the year.

He had also tweeted earlier in August that the album will be dropping on October 1st, a tweet he immediately deleted, leaving his fans uncertain as to the release date.

With this post, it is now fair to say that we will be having a new Wizkid album in a matter of days, and his legion of fans just cannot wait.

Five reasons why 'Made in Lagos' is his most important album yet

play Wizkid poses in front of a private jet (Instagram/Wizkid)

 

1. He needs it to really earn his place as a legend

Now, for a lot of his loyal audience, Wizkid is already a musical legend and the reasons they proffer are quite valid.

If there is one artist in his generation who have proven that it is possible to live your dream, then it is Wizkid. From Ojuelegba, he has succeeded in taking his music to the world and making the global audience pay attention.

'Made in Lagos' album that succeeds in achieving both commercial and critical acclaim may be the final spell that convinces all that he has earned his seat at the table of music legends.

2. 2018 has been a year of very few albums

Let's face it, even though Nigerian music has made giant strides since the turn of the year, it has actually been a year of few and poor albums.

Irrespective of what Wizkid chooses to call this project, the music scene needs a big bang and we are hopeful that the Starboy can actually save the day.

play Made in Lagos album will be Wizkid's most important project yet (Instagram/Wizkid)

 

3. He needs a rebound from the lacklustre 'Sounds From The Other Side'

Not to get it twisted, his last project, 'STFOS', released over a year ago, and aimed at the global market was not in anyway a bad album, but it also was not exactly a defining one.

Pulse Music Review described the body of work as "well-crafted, one-dimensional pop dance project that is all about vibes than actual substance."

The album may have helped the rise of his steady profile outside the continent, but a strong body of work is required at this point to sustain the movement.

4. Take his place at the top ahead of Davido

Even though the duo have sheathed their swords and now look like best of buddies, there is an unspoken musical rivalry that continues to exist, moreso with Davido's album also due before the end of the year.

For every accomplishment that Wizkid has enjoyed over the past couple of years, Davido has enjoyed same.

5. The world is watching

Now more than ever before, Afrobeats has caught the attention of the world, and it will be great to see the poster boy of the genre deliver a body of work that becomes a cornerstone of the modern day sound and wows the many eyes that are watching and listening.

 

