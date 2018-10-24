Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Wizkid features Tiwa Savage in 'Fever' video

Watch Wizkid and Tiwa Savage in public display of affection in the music video, 'Fever.'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Wizkid has released the visuals for his single, 'Fever'.

The video has a cameo appearance from Tiwa Savage, who starred as Wizkid's lover.

Directed by Meji Alabi, the singer was with Tiwa in different scenes professing his love for his girl.

play (YouTube)

 

Wizkid released 'Fever' on October 1, 2018.

play (YouTube)

‘Fever‘ alongside ‘Master Grove’ are Wizkid's first official singles this year despite featuring on a number of hit releases and they are expected to be on his upcoming album Made In Lagos.“

play (YouTube)

The song was produced by Blaq Jerzee with additional production by Northboi and has saxophone by Tosin.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Meet Maa U – the next rated Ghanaian gospel star? Meet Maa U – the next rated Ghanaian gospel star?
Joyce Blessing drops video for live-recorded song "Onyankopon" Joyce Blessing drops video for live-recorded song "Onyankopon"
Kwesi Arthur & Kidi out with "Don’t Keep Me Waiting" visual Kwesi Arthur & Kidi out with "Don’t Keep Me Waiting" visual
WATCH: Nana Boroo gets wavy, lives flashy life in "Dada Naa" video WATCH: Nana Boroo gets wavy, lives flashy life in "Dada Naa" video
Shatta Wale is NOT the first Ghanaian artiste to have iTunes essentials Shatta Wale is NOT the first Ghanaian artiste to have iTunes essentials
Kojo Antwi schools Ghanaian artistes Kojo Antwi schools Ghanaian artistes

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Maa U - Holy Spirit Music Video: Maa U - Holy Spirit
Maa U - Deka (Unity) Maa U - Deka (Unity)
Music Video: Joyce Blessing - Onyankopon (GOD) Music Video: Joyce Blessing - Onyankopon (GOD)



Top Articles

1 Shatta Wale is NOT the first Ghanaian artiste to have iTunes essentialsbullet
2 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
3 Dancehall songstress Renner announces her comeback with new classy...bullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
5 Songstress Shegah on a mission to amalgamate the female fraternitybullet
6 R2bees features Wizkid in new musicbullet
7 WATCH: Nana Boroo gets wavy, lives flashy life in "Dada...bullet
8 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
9 #kupechallenge Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the...bullet
10 WATCH: Kuami Eugene & Davido outdoor "Meji Meji"bullet

Related Articles

Wizkid Did Pop star just confirm he will be releasing ''Made in Lagos'' on October 1st?

Top Videos

1 Kuami Eugene x Davido - Meji Meji (Official Video)bullet
2 Music Video Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 feat. Sarkodie and Kuami Eugenebullet
3 Music Video: Shegah - Let's Go feat. Rashid Mettalbullet
4 Music Video: Shegah - Murder feat. Samini & Jupitarbullet
5 R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes..bullet
6 Music Video: Joyce Blessing - Onyankopon (GOD)bullet
7 Maa U - Deka (Unity)bullet
8 Music Video: Shatta Wale - Amountbullet
9 Music Video: Maa U - Holy Spiritbullet
10 Music Video: Kevin Jones - How It Goesbullet

Music

Normani and Calvin Harris feature Wizkid in 'Checklist'
Femi Kuti goes on European tour days after Felabration 2018
Kevin Jones - How It Goes
US-Ghanaian rapper Kevin Jones goes hard in “How It Goes” video
E.L - BVR cover artwork
E.L unveils cover artwork, tracklist for “BVR” mixtape
X
Advertisement