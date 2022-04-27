RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid hints on getting $1 million to headline at the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Wizkid claims he was paid one million dollars (415 million naira) to perform at the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto.

Wizkid in shirts and pants from MM6 Maison Margiela [GQ]
Wizkid in shirts and pants from MM6 Maison Margiela [GQ]

Rolling Loud has announced the Nigerian singer as one of three headliners for their first concert in Canada's largest city, Toronto. Wizkid, Dave, and Future are the headliners for the three-day concert, which will take place at Ontario Place, a 15,000-person capacity outdoor concert venue in the heart of Toronto.

Recommended articles

Following the announcement and confirmation of his story by Wizkid, the Nigerian pop star made a shocking revelation. He hinted in his story that he was paid a million dollars to be one of the event's headliners. Wizkid will perform on the third day, September 11th, 2022. Other than Wizkid, Mavin Records Rema is the only Nigerian scheduled to perform at the concert.

Wizkid teases a $1 million payday to headline the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto.

Wizkid hints on getting $1 million to headline at the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto
Wizkid hints on getting $1 million to headline at the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto Pulse Nigeria

Wizkid's story is simply a confirmation of Future's tweet from a few days ago, in which he claimed he was paid a million dollars to headline a concert. "How many trap niggas u kno can get 1mil ah show??? #IMDATNIGGA," he tweeted.

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Banky W claims Wizkid owes his record label 3 albums

Banky W and Wizkid

French ambassador details why Shatta Wale was left out of the Accra in Paris show

Shatta Wale

Rema confirms collaboration with Olamide ahead of 'Rave and Roses' deluxe

Rema and Olamide

Tems says she doesn't think about how people will receive her music

Tems (Audiomack)