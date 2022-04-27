Wizkid hints on getting $1 million to headline at the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto

Rolling Loud has announced the Nigerian singer as one of three headliners for their first concert in Canada's largest city, Toronto. Wizkid, Dave, and Future are the headliners for the three-day concert, which will take place at Ontario Place, a 15,000-person capacity outdoor concert venue in the heart of Toronto.
Following the announcement and confirmation of his story by Wizkid, the Nigerian pop star made a shocking revelation. He hinted in his story that he was paid a million dollars to be one of the event's headliners. Wizkid will perform on the third day, September 11th, 2022. Other than Wizkid, Mavin Records Rema is the only Nigerian scheduled to perform at the concert.
Wizkid's story is simply a confirmation of Future's tweet from a few days ago, in which he claimed he was paid a million dollars to headline a concert. "How many trap niggas u kno can get 1mil ah show??? #IMDATNIGGA," he tweeted.
