ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid Live in Concert: 'Love You Ghana,' Wizkid addresses disappointed Ghana fans

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Wizkid has issued an apology to Ghanaian patrons who matched to see his supposed concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 10, 2022, but bailed out on them.

Wizkid on The Dotty Show
Wizkid on The Dotty Show

Ghanaian fans of the international act took a piss at him for not showing up at the event after they waited for 12 hours just to watch him perform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The singer who was supposed to perform last night had about 5,000 people waiting for him, but failed to show up. Lovers of Wizkid refused to exit the venue, as they had high hopes that the Grammy-award-winning singer and performer would eventually show up.

After several hours of tweets pouring in on social media from angry fans who were present at the event ground to witness Wizkid live in concert, the artist has finally popped up with a tweet on his social to render his apology to patrons who are disappointed in his failure to show up for his event.

He shared a post that read, "Love you Ghana 🇬🇭💙"

Meanwhile, organisers of the Wizkid Live concert have since given an apology and called out the artist for breaching the contract.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wizkid on The Dotty Show

Wizkid Live in Concert: 'Love You Ghana,' Wizkid addresses disappointed Ghana fans

Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Made in Taadi’ 2022 edition canceled

Black Sherif

Black Sherif's 'The Villain I never was' listed as part of AudioMack 2022 Global Top 50 albums

Black Sherif

Black Sherif defines the black star in Ghana’s flag – Bullgod