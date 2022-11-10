RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid joins King Promise to brighten up London as 5 Star World Tour comes to an end

Dorcas Agambila

Legacy Life Entertainment signee and music sensation, King Promise, has ended his world tour on a very high note.

King Promise and Wizkid
King Promise and Wizkid

The performing artiste, shortly after launching his 5 Star album in August and as part of promoting the 15-tracked album, the ‘CCTV’ hit-maker announced a world which kicked off on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

King Promise
King Promise

Webster Hall in New York, America was his first stop on September 24, 2022, with a magnificent welcoming atmosphere from his fans and music lovers.

The three-month showdown had a lot of support from KillBeatz and surprise appearances from Camidoh among other collaborators.

The tour went through the cities of Washington, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, Minneapolis, Boston, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Berlin, Cologne, Amsterdam, Paris, Birmingham, Manchester and finally crowned it in London.

King Promise performed back-to-back hits for the sold-out audience at the huge capacity venue which saw massive turnouts.

On the final night on Wednesday, Nigerian superstar Wizkid popped onto the stage to a visibly grateful King Promise who could not hold his excitement.

King promise released his much-anticipated album 5 Star on July 22, 2022. The album is the singer’s sophomore album following the critically acclaimed ‘As Promised’

‘5 Star’ features rappers Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper, Patoranking, Bis Kdei, Omah Lay, Headie One and Frenna

Meanwhile, King Promise will be in Ghana for his annual Promise Land concert on December 23.

It will be held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

