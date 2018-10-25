Pulse.com.gh logo
4 music videos where Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have been together in 7 years

Here are the four music videos where Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have featured together in the last seven years.

  • Tiwa Savage and Wizkid in 'Fever'  YouTube/Wizkid  
  • Wizkid and Tiwa Savage look all smitten  YouTube/Wizkid  
  • Tiwa Savage snuggles up to Wizkid on the bed.  YouTube  
  • Wizkid seems to be reassuring Tiwa Savage.  YouTube  
  • Tiwa Savage and Wizkid in an intense and steamy sce ne.  YouTube/Wizkid  
  • Wizkid and Tiwa Savage looking all ready for a kiss.  YouTube/Wizkid  
  • Tiwa Savage and Wizkid basking in the fun of the moment.  YouTube/Wizkid  

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have been besties for some time and unknown to many, there are four music videos that have featured both music acts together.

After the release of the official video for 'Fever,' Wizkid said he was happy making a video with his best friend, Tiwa Savage.

Since the release of the music video for Wizkid's second single off from his upcoming album, Made in Lagos, the buzz on a rumoured relationship between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage has been heightened.

ALSO READ: Wizkid features Tiwa Savage in 'Fever' video

Unlike the believe that Fever's video is the first where Tiwa Savage starred as the vixen in Wizkid's music video, the music video is actually the second where Tiwa Savage featured as a vixen.

Here are the four music videos where Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have featured together in the last seven years.

Pakurumo

 

In 2011, Clarence Peters shot Wizkid's second music video for the song, Pakurumo under EME.

The music video starred Funke Akindele, Mo Cheddah and Tiwa Savage as the main ladies on the stage where Wizkid was singing.

play Wizkid and Tiwa Savage in Pakurumo's video. (YouTube/Banky W)

 

Other notable music stars in the music video are Davido, Pasuma, Bred, Skales, Shaydee, Banky W, Alibaba, Linda Ejiofor, Tee A and several others.

ALSO READ: 7 best lines from the lyrics of Wizkid's 'Fever'

Bad

 

In 2016, Tiwa Savage featured Wizkid on her song, Bad off her second album, RED.

Both music artists have become superstars and the synergy they brought on the music video left tongues wagging about a rumoured affair.

The sharp music video was shot by popular cinematographer, Sesan Ogunro for Mavins Music and 323 entertainment.

play Wizkid and Tiwa Savage in Bad's video. (YouTube/Tiwa Savage)

 

Bad featured top Nigerian music acts like Funke Akindele, Solidstar, Yaw, Banky W, Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi, Uti Nwachukwu and Denrele Edun amongst others.

ALSO READ: Twitter reacts to Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's romantic 'Fever' video

Ma Lo

 

In 2017, Tiwa Savage returned again to feature Wizkid and music producer, Spellz for the video for her song, Ma Lo.

Shot by Meji Alabi, the music video made it the third where the Wizkid and Tiwa savage had featured together in.

Unlike the two previous videos, Ma Lo had a few cameo appearances from notable Nigerian stars.

play Tiwa Savage and Wizkid in Ma Lo's video (Tiwa Savage/YouTube)

 

The music artists featured on Ma Lo were Starboy act, Ceeza Milli and former EME label mate, Shaydee.

ALSO READ: 10 hot photos from Wizkid's 'Fever' video feat Tiwa Savage

Fever

 

In 2018, Meji Alabi returned to shoot one of the most talked about music videos in Nigeria featuring Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

The video recorded over 1 million views on YouTube in 24 hours and has continued to get the attention of the fans of both Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

play Tiwa Savage and Wizkid in Fever's video. (YouTube/Wizkid)

 

As the video for 'Fever' keeps trending, the rumour about Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's affair keeps gaining attention from all quarters.

