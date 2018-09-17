Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Wizkid to name his next album after his son Zion


Wizkid Pop star to name next album after son, ''Zion''

Wizkid has announced that his next studio album will be named ''Zion'' after his son.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Wizkid to name his next album after his son ''Zion'' (Instagram/Wizkid)

Wizkid has announced that his next album will be titled ''Zion'', named after his third son.

The Superstar is set to release his ''Made in Lagos'' EP, which he says is 90% complete on October 1st, and now he has announced that he is working on a new project afterwards which will be titled ''Zion.''

This he made known through a post on his Twitter page, which carried the caption, ''After MadeinLagos! Next project ''Zion'' !! Ready to go.''

play Wizkid announces ''Zion'' album (Twitter/Wizkid)

He then deployed a series of subsequent tweets to express his love for his son and the mother, Jada Pollock, who also doubles as his manager.

play Wizkid talks about why he is naming the album after hsi son (Twitter/Wizkidayo)

play Wizkid tweets about his son Zion and mother Jada (Twitter/Wizkidayo)

 

It will be recalled that Wizkid has been involved in a social media drama with one of his baby mothers who called him out a week ago for failure to provide child support for their son, Ayodeji jnr.

Wizkid performs at Reading Festival in UK

Wizkid took to the Reading Festival stage in UK on Saturday night, August 25, with a breathtaking performance before thousands of music lovers.

The Reading Festival, regarded as the world's oldest popular festivals still in existence and one of the biggest music festivals in the UK went down over the weekend of August 24-26 with headliners taking to the stage including Kendrick LamarPanic! At The Disco, and Travis Scott.

The likes of Dua LipaPost MaloneThe Wombats and The Kooks also featured during the three day event.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Recommended Articles

LISTEN: Baroe drops "Lele" to empower African women LISTEN Baroe drops "Lele" to empower African women
Video: 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour
Lord Paper set to drop new video “Fa Me Ye” on September 21 Lord Paper set to drop new video “Fa Me Ye” on September 21
Fun facts: 5 things you didn’t know about Supa (Ghana 2Pac) Fun facts 5 things you didn’t know about Supa (Ghana 2Pac)
Ghana 2Pac: Supa talks growing up, music, favourite artistes, celebrity crush and more Ghana 2Pac Supa talks growing up, music, favourite artistes, celebrity crush and more
Ghana2pac: “You are an illiterate”-Supa lashes out at Patapaa Ghana2pac “You are an illiterate”-Supa lashes out at Patapaa

Recommended Videos

Video: 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour
Video: S3fa - Odo Yewu Video S3fa - Odo Yewu
New Music: J-Lee drops another club banger - 'Celebrity' New Music J-Lee drops another club banger - 'Celebrity'



Top Articles

1 Fun facts 5 things you didn’t know about Supa (Ghana 2Pac)bullet
2 Ghana 2Pac Supa talks growing up, music, favourite artistes, celebrity...bullet
3 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
5 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
6 Music Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
7 Ghana2pac “You are an illiterate”-Supa lashes out at Patapaabullet
8 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
9 Nightclubs in Ghana These are the best 10 nightclubs in...bullet
10 King Promise - Abenabullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
2 Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gainbullet
3 Video S3fa - Odo Yewubullet
4 Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist' (Official Video)bullet
5 Joe Mettle My everything official videobullet
6 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
7 Video Darkovibes - Stay Woke feat. Stonebwoybullet
8 New Song Samuel Owusu of TV3's Talented Kids releases...bullet
9 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
10 New Music J-Lee drops another club banger - 'Celebrity'bullet

Music

S3fa - Odo Yewu
WATCH Singer S3fa finally out with "Odo Yewu" music video
Maccasio to shut down Accra October 28
Total Shutdown Maccasio to shut down Accra October 28
Samini
African Legends Night I am honoured to be playing among African legends - Samini
Strongman - Move It feat. TubhaniMuzik
New Music Strongman - Move It feat. TubhaniMuzik
X
Advertisement