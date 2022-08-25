Worlasi turns 'lecturer' in University of Ghana Legon

The 'Comot' singer was at the University of Ghana campus on Monday, where he served as a guest lecturer at English Department of the Legon-based University.

Worlasi known for his authentic African music lectured students of ENGL 314: Introduction to African Literature class. The award-winning singer's lecturing was to honour the invite of Dr Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang, the lecturer who teaches the English class.

Sharing a video of the multitalented singer sitting in front of the class and speaking to the students, Dr Opoku-Agyemang wrote "@worlasigh delivering a masterclass at the ENGL 314: Introduction to African Literature class today".

Speaking to Class FM, Dr. Opoku-Agyemang explained the focus of the class. “Students engage with novels, plays, short stories, digital work, spoken word, and music that reflects the breadth and depth of African creativity,” he said.

Praising the singer's creativity, he added that “Worlasi is a great creative artist whose work is generation-defining. As such, it was a privilege to have him come to class as a guest lecturer/artist.”

“The students listened to specific songs of his such as We All Go Die, Comot and Never Running Out, and then asked questions on different aspects of his craft, experiences, perspectives, etc,” he added.

According to him, Worlasi’s engagement satisfied his students so “I’ll also be relying on him for further engagements in this manner.” In a report by classfmonline, he continued that “we have done similar things with Kojo Cue, Poetra Asantewa and Reggie Rockstone. Unfortunately, they all joined our class during COVID so it was online. This was the first proper engagement with a creative artist".

Commenting on the experience, the musician said “I think it made me understand who I was even more because I could see, and they reminded me of some of the things I’ve even forgotten about myself basically".

According to Worlasi who attended Takoradi Technical University, before he started doing music, he was "called upon to be a teaching assistant (TA) back in university but I couldn’t do it because of music. I wanted to come back to Accra and start doing music. I kinda declined."