Yaw Darling ushers re-emergence of highlife with banger ‘Thank God Its Friday’

Highlife is making a grand return and Yaw Darling of Sky Entertainment is leading the charge!

Yaw Darling

Determined to put Highlife on the map, Yaw Darling has compiled a global-reaching portfolio of highlife classics that will surely leave an indelible mark for the genre and open doors for himself and the Ghana-originated style of music.

Drawing inspiration from legends such as Amaakye Dede, Fela Kuti, Daddy Lumba, Pat Thomas, Bisa Kdei, Kwame Eugene, the venerable Koo Nimo and many luminaries, Yaw Darling has developed a fusion of highlife and Afrobeats, Reggae and Pop to revitalise the once dominant music genre.

‘Thank God its Friday’, aka TGIF is not only a celebration song but also a joyous afro-highlife music that blends traditional Ghana highlife, Pop against a background of melodious strings and horns.

Produced by super producers Kweku Afro and Kumasi-base Apya, TGIF is an uplifting song that is highly infectious, complimenting the lyrical dexterity that Yaw Darling shows on the track.

TGIF officially comes out on June 28, 2024, with a beautiful video available on YOUTUBE.

The song which has already started making waves on major radio stations is now available for streaming and download on all major streaming platforms, including Boomplay, AudioMack, Mdundo.com, Spotify and Apple Music.



