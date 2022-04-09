Yemi Alade describes ideal man in ‘My Man’ feat Kranium

Yemi is joined by Jamaican dancehall singer Kranium, the star behind the hit,

“Nobody has to know”. The collaboration brings together the propulsive rhythms and a jazz signature that is often found in Afrobeats paired with a mid-tempo melody and heart beat rhythm that is often the core of

Jamaican reggae music.

“I kept getting asked what my ideal man would look like during interviews. I admit, it’s easier to follow my imagination and describe physical features of “Prince charming” but in reality, my ideal man goes beyond physical appearances, so I decided to write a song about what a real woman in the real world desires, Yemi Aiade shared.

With four albums, one EP and many smashes such as Johnny, Ferrari,’Na Gode or Bum Bum under her belt, Yemi Aiade is the No 1 Afropop female artist on the African continent.

Nigerian born Afropop/R&B artiste, singer/songwriter, composer, actress and entertainer, she is popularly referred to as “Mama Africa” by virtue of her electrifying stagecraft, music, edgy and unmatched style, evolving African style and her bi-tribal descent.

This single is the first release of the year and sets the tone for what Alade’s fans can expect from her as she continues to experiment with new sounds and collaborate with inspiring talent from across the globe.

‘My Man’ is set to be a hit among the diaspora as well as within the home countries of Yemi Alade and Kranium. The fusion of Afrobeats with the reggae sound is a cross-collaboration that brings together lovers of music and in the case of My Man’ lovers of love.

Kranium bears it all in his music when he speaks about his encounters with women, and that’s the whole essence of this song,” Yemi explains.

Yemi Alade is the first African female Afropop star to hit over 100 million views on Youtube;e and VEV0 with her Smash hit single “Johnny”, which is now the most viewed video from an African female pop star ever. In July 2019, Yemi Aiade was featured on “Don’t Jealous Me”, a track from Beyoncé’s compilation album The Lion King: The Gift.