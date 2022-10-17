RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Yemi Alade spotted in Ghana working with Bisa K’dei

Selorm Tali

Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has been spotted in Ghana for a music video project with iconic highlife artist Bisa K’dei

Bisa Kdei and Yemi Alade
Bisa Kdei and Yemi Alade

The two have been rumoured to have worked in London days ago, and sources claim Yemi Alade specifically flew to Ghana to work on a music video project with Bisa Kdei.

Read Also

The video shoot featured Ghanaian choreographer Incredible Zigy together with his dance crew in the highly anticipated collaboration.

The "Johnny" hitmaker had a successful collaboration with former Lynx signee MzVee titled "Come And See My Mother," and a collaboration with Bisa Kdei is something music fans can't wait to hear.

Bisa K'dei was recently celebrated in Ghanaian music circles after his "Asew" hit single was featured in the Hollywood Christmas movie "Jingle Jangle".

The award-winning musician who has remained consistent for close to a decade is set to release an album soon.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Mr-Clement-Bofour-Clementina-and-Blac-Sherif

Black Sherif knows what killed my daughter – Clementina’s father speaks

Black Sherif

Black Sherif’s debut album featured on billboards across the United States

Camidoh Slow feat. Magixx

Camidoh drops new single slow featuring Nigerian act, Magixx

Shatta Wale

"I'm the only artist in Ghana who has been able to charge $100,000 per show" - Shatta Wale