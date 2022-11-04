As the title suggests, Yokinto believes and expresses that young ladies use erotic means to earn a living, and as a result, true love withers.
Yokinto releases ‘Erotica Lady’, a thought-provoking single
‘Erotica Lady’ is Yokinto’s medium of expressing his observation of the different lifestyle choices young ladies make these days in order to make ends meet.
In Erotica Lady, its creator, Yokinto, sings about how young ladies pick on vices such as ardent strong-headedness against authorities, “hookup” and other related sexual and morally depleted traits in order to make ends meet.
The song indirectly portrays the economic misfortunes of the times that warrant economically sidelined gender, ladies, to take the easier route out.
Yokinto's Erotica Lady is taken off his forthcoming debut Extended Playlist (EP) which he titled "Alien Hunter" to be released soon.
LISTEN/BUY & DOWNLOAD EROTICA LADY HERE: https://onerpm.link/171850372272
