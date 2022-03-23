You are 'foolish' if you are now criticizing the VGMAs - Shatta Wale

To him, those who are now criticizing the foremost music awards scheme in the country are “foolish”.

According to Shatta Wale, he was not supported when he individually took on the VGMAs sometime back.

“You people you dey there if something dey happen you don’t want to talk about it. You be gentle people; foolish people. If you are foolish stay in your house because we are not stupid. You hear what I dey talk? Me alone, I dey try change something, nobody even helped.”

He singled out host of “Ekwansodwodwo”, Abeiku Santana, in his remarks.

After criticizing the organizers of the VGMA for not selecting two prominent highlife musicians for the Artiste of Year category, Abeiku Santana said the “reward” of the VGMAs “is in the hands of Shatta Wale.”

Shatta Wale pointed out a day after the comment of the radio and TV host that the award scheme was to be called out a long time ago.

"I talk this before Atta mills die did u guys bother… Foolish men and boys," he wrote in a post.

The VGMA banned Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy indefinitely after an altercation at the 2019 edition of the event. Two years after their absence, the organizers of the event lifted the ban.