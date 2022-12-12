'You attract the energy you give' - Kuami Eugene on new Empire project with Group Chat

This song marks the third single from EMPIRE’s new compilation album Where We Come From (VOL. 1).
Ghanaian afrobeats and afro pop singer Kuami Eugene has dropped a new single titled, ‘I Feel Nice’.
“You attract the energy that you give off. Spread good vibes. Think positively. Enjoy life like I enjoyed making this music.” Kuami says as he talks about the new project.
Kuami Eugene’s ‘I Feel Nice’ is a celebration of the explosion of African music into mainstream airwaves. EMPIRE is the top label in Nigeria and this compilation project is a body of work that’s set to highlight the rising talent from their ever-growing roster on the continent.
The first single from the project, ‘Cough,’ by Kizz Daniel dropped on 10/14 and is currently #2 on the Global Shazam chart.
“What inspired the song is the vibe that we all have when we’re in the studio together. And I was thinking about how close it’s getting to Christmas and Holiday times, how excited they will be. I was also thinking about how nice I would want people to feel when they listen to this music. So I was in a nice mood myself, and I think that’s actually what helps with the vibe when creating I Feel Nice. The song is ultimately about how people need to forget their troubles in life and focus on the fun part for a while.” says Kuami.
The album was created during the writing camp at EMPIRE’s headquarters in San Francisco directly following their first showcase “The New Africa” during the second night of SXSW. During the writing camp, the crowd saw performances by BNXN FKA Buju, Cheque, Fireboy DML, June Freedom, L.A.X. Wande Coal, and other trailblazers signed to the label. Artists set to be spotlighted on the upcoming project include Fireboy DML, Olamide, BXNX fka BUJU, Black Sherif, Kizz Daniel, L.A.X, and more.
