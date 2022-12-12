'You attract the energy you give' - Kuami Eugene on new Empire project with Group Chat

“You attract the energy that you give off. Spread good vibes. Think positively. Enjoy life like I enjoyed making this music.” Kuami says as he talks about the new project.

Kuami Eugene’s ‘I Feel Nice’ is a celebration of the explosion of African music into mainstream airwaves. EMPIRE is the top label in Nigeria and this compilation project is a body of work that’s set to highlight the rising talent from their ever-growing roster on the continent.

The first single from the project, ‘Cough,’ by Kizz Daniel dropped on 10/14 and is currently #2 on the Global Shazam chart.

“What inspired the song is the vibe that we all have when we’re in the studio together. And I was thinking about how close it’s getting to Christmas and Holiday times, how excited they will be. I was also thinking about how nice I would want people to feel when they listen to this music. So I was in a nice mood myself, and I think that’s actually what helps with the vibe when creating I Feel Nice. The song is ultimately about how people need to forget their troubles in life and focus on the fun part for a while.” says Kuami.

Listen to the new song here: