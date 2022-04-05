RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

‘You can win a Grammy for Ghana’ – Sonnie Badu to Black Sherif

Kofi Boateng

Gospel singer, Sonnie Badu, says he is hopeful Black Sherif can win Ghana a Grammy award in the future.

Sonnie Badu and Black Sherif

“Hopefully you can win a Grammy for Ghana music sometime in the future.”

In a post on Instagram, the renowned gospel artiste hailed the sensational singer and rapper for breaking into the Nigerian music scene.

From his experience, such a feat is very difficult.

“Breaking through the borders of Nigeria with music is not a joke. I've been here over 10 years and Nigeria is home for me when it comes to music.”

The internationally recognized musician said he is “very proud” of Black Sherif.

According to him, the 20-year-old musician’s songs are “a breath of fresh air”.

He, therefore, entreated him to “remain humble and focused” and “stay clean” to ensure he continue releasing “more bars.”

After the night of March 26, when Black Sherif won 4 awards – his first awards ever – and dished out an incredible performance at the 2022 3Music Awards, the applauds have not died down.

The consistent praise from many established Ghanaian and foreign artistes have also been to the fact that, Black Sherif’s song, ‘Kwaku The Traveler’, has been setting records since it was released some days ago.

It is as a result of the frontier breaking exploits that the song has achieved that caused Sonnie Badu to praise him for seamlessly entering the Nigerian music landscape. This is because, ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ rose to the summit of Apple Music’s Top 100 Songs in Nigeria in days – a feat no Ghanaian musician has ever achieved.

