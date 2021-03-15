Stonebwoy congratulated Nigeria "for Nigeria for their constant efforts in holding the mantle for Africa when it comes to entertainment on the global scene," he ended his tweet saying "congrats for holding it down at the Grammys.. as for Ghana, smh I'll be back".

Samini replied to Stonebwoy's tweet saying that "Ghana will be ok if we begin to keep it 100% with each other as artists my gee" and continued to call him faker for giving Nigerians fake fans.

"It starts from being honest and calling a spade a spade. Do you think they disrespect Idibia like you disrespect Samini?? #yearoftruth. before you give extra fake fans to Nigeria #checkyourself faker," the 'Linda' singer tweeted.

The Bhim Nation president unhappy about his once upon a time Godfather's tweet, responded that "no disrespect, You just finished a Twitter beef with Shatta is it my turn now?? We know each other personally I cannot do this with you on social media".

Unrelenting Samini clapped back at his one-time protégé to call out him again for disrespecting him.

"Smh Stonebwoy lol. You know you can’t throw dust in no one eyes my son. You know exactly where I’m coming from. Don’t trash GH in congratulating Nigeria because they don’t disrespect their legends like you do period .... a word to the wise ...." Samini tweeted.

Referencing the Asaase Sound Clash between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, he added that "after calling me a sellout on a public stage during your mismatch clash,??? Who sold out who? We come from #grade1 ... you got nerves to be tweeting at me .. @shattawalegh is a mate you are a son ... get the difference.."

Samini ended it by saying that "You disappointed me son .... GH is my witness.... me done tweet fi today." See his tweets below.

The 63rd Grammy Awards show happened last night and as expected, it was a night of glam and good music with some musicians taking home awards.

Burna Boy's 'Twice As Tall’ album was declared as the Best Global Music Album last night and Wizkid's win came at the back of his effort on Beyonce's 'Brown Skin Girl' which won the Best Music Video.