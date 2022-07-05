You may be blind if you can’t see TikTok’s impact in the music industry – KiDi

Music promotion for musicians used to be difficult until TikTok came into the picture.

“You cannot deny the influence of TikTok in the industry. If you say you can’t see, then maybe you are blind. Because everybody can attest to the fact that music has changed. First without TikTok, after you have produced a song, you go around asking DJs to play your song for you. And you will also go on Instagram Live trying everything to promote your song. But now, TikTok has created an avenue that when you drop music influencers promote it easily.”

According to him, TikTok influencers bring a lot more to the table than just dancing to songs. He noted that their ability to use comedy to promote songs also helps a song to gain traction.

“Sometimes it’s not about dancing, but just doing funny stuff with your music helps your music to blow up in Ghana Africa, worldwide. They paly an important role.”

Asked about how long the app will continue to dictate the kinds of songs that gets played on the waves, he indicated that no one can predict that.

“But we don’t know what will happen in a year. The same way TikTok took over from nowhere, in the next year something may come to take over from them. You never know that. All we know is now. While we are here, let's admit that they play an important role.”

Not long ago, TikTok star, Asantewaa made a comment that TikTokers are solely the people who make songs go viral in the country.

"I have always maintained that it doesn't matter how long you have played your music game. When you make that song, it is not about your craft, you need to get us on board before it can blow. If not, you will be the only person singing the song... We make the song trend."