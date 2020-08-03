The “Nothing I Get” hitmaker wasn’t afraid to tell Berla Mundi the exact demeaning statement she made when he appeared on a radio interview with her some years ago.

According to Fameye, he attended an interview on Berla Mundi’s show on radio when he started his career as a rapper and was told straightforward that his rap wasn’t good.

The former OGB Music label signee revealed this when he appeared on TV3’s New Day show hosted by Berla Mundi.

“I quite remember I came to your interview and I rapped, and you were like ‘I didn’t like your rap’” Fameye told Berla Mundi.

“Oh, I did? OMG! I can’t believe this. Did you take my advice?” obviously shocked Berla stated, adding “That was my young crazy self.”

Watch the full interview below.