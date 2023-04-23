Young musicians sing more about their girlfriends than social issues - Gyedu Blay Ambolley

Speaking on GTV Breakfast Show, Ambolley decried that the new crop of musicians has strayed away from the Ghanaian culture and norm, failing to produce songs that project the culture rather than their lyrics embellishing inconsequential matters, projecting female bodies and sexuality.

“If I’m going to talk about it, I think they are singing more about their girlfriends than what is happening socially because if you watch recent music videos, you will see these young girls always shaking their butts”, he said.

He further explained that young artists have little or no responsibilities, hence the nature of their lyrics.

“I don’t blame them because the young ones don’t have responsibilities, if you have a responsibility, it will reflect in your lyrics and your music videos but I think they are enjoying themselves, so you can find out from their video and how everything is being portrayed.”