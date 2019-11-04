Shaka hopped on Sarkodie’s “Who Da Man” challenge but brought a whole new vibe with his verses.

He delivered witty verses; summarised Sarkodie’s brand and his hustle to fame, and it was lit.

The SarkCess Music boss saw the challenge and got hooked instantly, tweeting his favourite verse: “Hommie said ‘default face b kato na nny3 s3 ebiaa mahy3 da’ so true”.

Shaka couldn’t believe Sarkodie’s response.

He screenshotted Sarkodie’s tweet and captioned: “Can’t Believe I’m Just seeing this, Can’t be Grateful enough...@sarkodie...Keep Winning Boss…God bless #SARKNATION”.