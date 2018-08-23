Pulse.com.gh logo
Ypee draws massive crowd at first solo concert in Kumasi


WATCH Rapper Ypee draws massive crowd at first solo concert in Kumasi

Ypee has made his own history after pulling surprising numbers at his maiden solo concert in Kumasi.

YPee play

YPee

Rising rap star, Ypee has made his own history after pulling surprising numbers at his maiden solo concert in Kumasi.

The event which was held over the weekend in the capital of the Ashanti Region saw the rap virtuoso single-handedly pull a massive crowd.

Reports claim the Xtwo Entertainment record label signee refused to bill supporting artistes for his concert but managed to thrill his hungry fans alone.

play

READ MORE: Patapaa finally replies Sarkodie over Ypee's "Meye Guy" remix

The “Mey3 Guy” hitmaker performed hits after hits from his catalogue and had his fans sing-along to every record he dropped.

Ypee rose to prominence this year after hooking up with Sarkodie and Medikal for the remix of his debut hit, titled “Mey3 Guy”.

He followed up with another hit single, titled “You the One” featuring Lynx Entertainment label’s Kuami Eugene.

Watch his full performance below.

 

