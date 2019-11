Featuring Kumawood entertainer Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lil Win’, the mid-tempo jam produced by Sickbeatz features some party vibes which will suit any celebratory event.

Just like the trendy afrobeats jams, the song targets an audience who love to move their feet when listening to music.

According to his management, the young influential rapper is working on a visual and will be released before this year’s Yuletide.

Enjoy the full song below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us below.