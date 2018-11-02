Pulse.com.gh logo
Ypee remixes "Wonkonono" with Patapaa (VIDEO)

The XTwo Entertainment signee has for a while no teased fans for the remix of this song and there is surely no better time to let it out than now as Christmas approaches.

Ypee remixes "Wonkonono" with Patapaa play

Ypee remixes "Wonkonono" with Patapaa

Rapper YPee takes us to us on a joy ride with the remix of his street anthem Wonkonono featuring Patapaa.

Flaunting his versatility, YPee rides the instrumentals with ease encouraging people to work harder for the money and enjoy life to the fullest. Patapaa comes in as usual and nails it with his own style.

For whatsoever reason, the One Corner hitmaker is missing in the video but it still ends up to be a very dope visuals.

Video shot by Mo Sambo and Beat Production credit to SickBeatz.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

