She believes Ghanaian artists have made huge contributions to the creative industry during her time.
Musicians deserve diplomatic passports for putting Ghana on the global stage — Anne Sophie Avé
Anne Sophie Avé, the former French Ambassador has entreated the government of Ghana to give diplomatic passports to top Ghanaian musicians for pushing a positive image of the country on the global stage.
She mentioned the names of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Shatta Wale, R2Bees, and King Promise, amongst others deserve diplomatic passports.
In a Twitter post, Sophie Avé said their contributions to Ghana on the international stage were better than what the best ambassadors could do in a lifetime.
Her reactions come after Ghana's rapper, Sarkodie set the music scene ablaze with his latest release "Freaky and Naughty" on the back of his heavily patronized Chicago concert off Jamz World Tour.
The new track showcases the artist’s undeniable talent and versatility, blending modern beats with a classic twist from the legendary Alhaji K Frimpong’s "Kyen Kyen Bi Adi Me Awu".
Fresh off the success of his Chicago concert as part of the North American leg of his Jamz World Tour, Sarkodie continues to captivate fans worldwide with his unmatched creativity and captivating performances.
