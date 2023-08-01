Musicians deserve diplomatic passports for putting Ghana on the global stage — Anne Sophie Avé

She mentioned the names of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Shatta Wale, R2Bees, and King Promise, amongst others deserve diplomatic passports.

In a Twitter post, Sophie Avé said their contributions to Ghana on the international stage were better than what the best ambassadors could do in a lifetime.

Her reactions come after Ghana's rapper, Sarkodie set the music scene ablaze with his latest release "Freaky and Naughty" on the back of his heavily patronized Chicago concert off Jamz World Tour.

The new track showcases the artist’s undeniable talent and versatility, blending modern beats with a classic twist from the legendary Alhaji K Frimpong’s "Kyen Kyen Bi Adi Me Awu".