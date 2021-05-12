My mum should be okay with anything she sees in my “Touch it” video - Kidi ( Watch Now)

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Ghanaian celebrated Musician and performer from the Lynx Entertainment Record Label, Dennis Nana Dwamena, better known as KiDi has finally released his most anticipated new video for 'Touch It' Song.

The Video was directed by REX, with amazing and great content behind it.

Kidi who has been releasing back to back hit songs, released this great first single off his Album tagged “Golden Boy“, which has started to received massive airplay across the Nation.

Prior to the release of the video , Kidi sent a warm apology to his mom for the wild graphics in the music video.

"This video will be one of my best music videos. And I am pleading to my mom to bear anything she sees in the video." He said this in an interview on 3FM.

Dennis Dwamena, known in Showbiz as Kidi, officially premiered the video on Wednesday, May 12 in which his #TouchIt dance challenge has already begun.

Watch the video below:

Credit: www.ghananewss.com

