Mzbel's son's opinion about God and religion is not surprising - Prophet Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha emphasized that it's acceptable to have one's own beliefs, but individuals should avoid speaking negatively about the supreme being. It's important to note that beliefs about God and religion can vary widely among individuals, and people are entitled to their own beliefs and opinions.

It could be recalled that the son of musician Mzbel had granted an interview sharing his belief where he stated that he does not believe in the supernatural being which erupted social media conversation

Submitting on UTV Showbiz Night, Prophet Kumchacha explained that if a child expresses beliefs or thoughts more suitable for adults, they should be prepared to bear the consequences of those beliefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If a child cries an adult cry, he bears the price of an adult, a child needs to act and think his age but if you act and speak in an adult language you might as well carry the weight it brings