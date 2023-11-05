He believes that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree and that it's not surprising for the son to hold similar beliefs to his mother.
Mzbel's son's opinion about God and religion is not surprising - Prophet Kumchacha
Founder and leader of Heavens Gate Ministry, Prophet Kumchacha, in response to the beliefs expressed by musician Mzbel's son, has suggested that the young boy's opinions about God and religion are influenced by his mother's beliefs.
Prophet Kumchacha emphasized that it's acceptable to have one's own beliefs, but individuals should avoid speaking negatively about the supreme being. It's important to note that beliefs about God and religion can vary widely among individuals, and people are entitled to their own beliefs and opinions.
It could be recalled that the son of musician Mzbel had granted an interview sharing his belief where he stated that he does not believe in the supernatural being which erupted social media conversation
Submitting on UTV Showbiz Night, Prophet Kumchacha explained that if a child expresses beliefs or thoughts more suitable for adults, they should be prepared to bear the consequences of those beliefs.
"If a child cries an adult cry, he bears the price of an adult, a child needs to act and think his age but if you act and speak in an adult language you might as well carry the weight it brings
"Even the bible says he who doesn't believe there's God is foolish, the same bible tells us about the end time where people will rise against each other and the heavens and here we are today"
