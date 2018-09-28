Nana Aba Anamoah celebrates her son as he turns 18

news

Ace broadcaster and media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah obviously loves and adore her son, as she refers to him as her true love.

From treating him to the best of experiences to showering him with praise after praise, the TV presenter is one our favorite celeb mummy goals.

Nana Aba Anamoah's son, Paa Kow Anamoah turned 18 today, and of course, his mum went on a loving rave on her Instagram page about her adorable son.

She captioned the birthday post: This young man stands at a place where my baby once stood. Today he’s all grown up and that moves me more than anything. With every new day, he’s more the twinkle of my eye. To the world, he’s an adult and that gladdens my heart the most but in my heart and soul, he’ll always be my baby boy. Happy birthday to my one true love.