Nana Addo's 'sika mp3 dede' comment sparks backlash and trend on social media

During Nana Addo's speech, he said "Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mpɛ dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money'.

The comment has since sparked backlash and a trend on social media as most netizens can't phantom the essence of his comment.

Joy Sports Tv Presenter, Gary Al Smith commenting on Nana Addo's address said "Mr President @NAkufoAddo, with the greatest of respect: what did you say in your 28-minute speech that is expected to give hope that you're on top of the situation? Frankly, I didn't get even one concrete measure to be hopeful of. I may have not listened properly".

"Everything Nana Addo said in his address is a lie, an insult to the intelligence of Ghanaians and a gross display of arrogance & incompetence. He took responsibility for nothing and only wanted to come across as that guy who’s on top of issues. He’s living in a fool’s paradise," popular Twitter critic, Bongo Ideas added.

Shatta Wale sharing his view on the President's statement said "Sika mp3 dede I for feature this man la" with Efia Odo adding that "Sika mp3 dede but you are the dede. Addo D please come again and say something of substance. Audio man".