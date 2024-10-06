Nelly crowned winner of Big Brother Naija 2024

Nelly's journey in the Big Brother Naija house was nothing short of eventful. Having entered the house with her close friend and former beauty queen, Anita, the pair became a fan favourite early on. Nelly’s vibrant personality, culinary skills, and her work as a video vixen—where she had previously featured in music videos for top artists like Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid—helped her stand out. As one of the only pairs to survive until the final day, Nelly showcased resilience and adaptability, qualities that undoubtedly contributed to her win.

A Season of Mixed Reactions

This year’s "No Loose Guard" season, however, received mixed reviews. Unlike previous years, where the housemates competed individually, this edition saw contestants entering the house in pairs. Participants had the unique opportunity to organise themselves into duos before auditioning for the show, a twist that initially generated excitement but later sparked comparisons to the 2019 "Double Wahala" season, where contestants were also paired up. The key difference this time was that the duos entered the house already partnered.

As the show progressed, Big Brother eventually separated the pairs, allowing each contestant to compete individually for the coveted prize. While this format had the potential to spice things up, some critics argued that the season lacked the spark seen in previous editions, with conversations around the show failing to trend as heavily on social media. This has led to the perception that the 2024 season didn’t quite capture the attention of viewers in Nigeria as previous seasons had.

The Final Eight Contestants

In addition to Nelly, seven other housemates made it to the final stages: Anita, Kellyrae, Onyeka, Ozee, Sooj, Victoria, and Wanni. Each brought their own unique flair to the competition, with varying degrees of success.

Anita

Anita, Nelly's closest companion, is a 28-year-old specialist practitioner and former winner of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant in 2018.

Kellyrae

Kellyrae, a 33-year-old singer from Delta State, entered the house with his wife Kassia, and shared heartfelt stories of family struggles after his mother passed away.

Onyeka

Onyeka, a 28-year-old lawyer and entrepreneur, gained attention for her impressive dancing skills, while her partner, Chizoba, was evicted earlier in the competition.

Ozee

Ozee, a 37-year-old lawyer and businessman, represented the legacy of his family as the grandson of Nigerian politician Ozumba Mbadiwe, alongside his twin brother Ocee.

Sooj

Sooj, the youngest contestant at 23, entered the house with his business partner, Topher, and brought a youthful energy to the competition.

Victoria

Victoria, a 25-year-old travel consultant and model, navigated the house with determination and a strong presence, despite her partner Shaun being eliminated early.

Wanni

Wanni, a 27-year-old DJ from Kaduna State, was the second twin to make it to the final, following her sister Hanni's earlier departure from the house.

What’s Big Brother Naija?

Despite the criticisms, Big Brother Naija remains one of the largest platforms for young Nigerians to showcase their talents, pursue their dreams, and gain public recognition. Over the years, the reality show has provided many of its contestants with opportunities to grow their careers, whether in entertainment, fashion, or entrepreneurship.

The exposure from the show allows housemates to build their personal brands and secure endorsements, a prospect that is particularly appealing in a country with high youth unemployment rates.

For Nelly, this victory is more than just a title. As a successful chef and entertainer, her win provides her with an even bigger platform to expand her career, and the prize money will undoubtedly open more opportunities for her in the future.

