According to him, the clergyman did the leaders and dwellers a service by assisting them in improving their self-imaging and branding.
Nogokpo took advantage of Bishop Agyin Asare's comment to improve their self-image and branding - Abeiku Santana
Renowned OAP and entrepreneur Abeiku Aggrey Santana has submitted that the founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyin Asare deserves commendation for putting a spotlight on the community of Nogokpo.
Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has been criticized by a section of the public following one of the sermons of his church in which the founder said Nogokpo was the "demonic headquarters" of the Volta Region.
Speaking on UTV Showbiz Night, Mr. Abeiku mentioned that the comment by Agyin Asare triggered the people of Nogokpo to take advantage, saying that it was perfect grounds for them to brand their destination as to what they are known for.
"Bishop did not demean the Voltarians, however, the spin and twist of his comments triggered the leaders of Nogokpo to take advantage of that to grant interviews and press conferences which helped them get noticed.
"In branding and image building, foreign nationals travel to Benin and other nations to witness the Vodoo festival, so the leaders of Nogokpo took advantage of the remarks of the Archbishop to market their destination. it helped them to market the community.
