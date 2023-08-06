ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Nogokpo took advantage of Bishop Agyin Asare's comment to improve their self-image and branding - Abeiku Santana

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Renowned OAP and entrepreneur Abeiku Aggrey Santana has submitted that the founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyin Asare deserves commendation for putting a spotlight on the community of Nogokpo.

Abeiku Santana
Abeiku Santana

According to him, the clergyman did the leaders and dwellers a service by assisting them in improving their self-imaging and branding.

Recommended articles

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has been criticized by a section of the public following one of the sermons of his church in which the founder said Nogokpo was the "demonic headquarters" of the Volta Region.

Speaking on UTV Showbiz Night, Mr. Abeiku mentioned that the comment by Agyin Asare triggered the people of Nogokpo to take advantage, saying that it was perfect grounds for them to brand their destination as to what they are known for.

"Bishop did not demean the Voltarians, however, the spin and twist of his comments triggered the leaders of Nogokpo to take advantage of that to grant interviews and press conferences which helped them get noticed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In branding and image building, foreign nationals travel to Benin and other nations to witness the Vodoo festival, so the leaders of Nogokpo took advantage of the remarks of the Archbishop to market their destination. it helped them to market the community.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maame Serwaa's new body will ginger you to hit the gym

Maame Serwaa's new body will ginger you to hit the gym

Chief Justice details why finally Ama Governor has been denied call to the BAR (VIDEO)

Chief Justice affirms 'controversial' reason Ama Governor has been denied call to the BAR

Wizkid and Efya

Efya speaks on why she can't perform alongside Wizkid on 'big stages'

Angel attempts to exit BBNaija All Stars show. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Angel attempts to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after a fight with Ilebaye