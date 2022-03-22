RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Only hardcore Stonebwoy fans will score 10/10 in this quiz

Selorm Tali

This quiz will reveal if you are truly a hardcore fan of Stonebwoy or you just claim to be. Answer these few questions and share your result with us.

What is Stonebwoy's real name?

Livingstone Atsu Satekla
Livingstone Atsu Satekla Snr
Livingstone Etse Satekla
Livingstone Etse Satekla Snr
Livingstone Etse Satekla Next question

Which of the following is a Stonebwoy album?

Necessary Evil
Tuff Seed
1 Gad
Epistles of Man
Necessary Evil Next question

Which of these artistes has NOT featured on Stonebwoy's Anloga Junction?

Diamond Platnumz
Zlatan
Davido
Keri Hilson
Kuami Eugene Next question

What is Stonebwoy's date of birth?

3rd March
4th March
5th March
6th March
5th March Next question

What is Stonebwoy's age?

32
33
34
35
34 Next question

Where did Stonebwoy mark his recent birthday?

France, Paris
UK, London
Ghana, Accra
UAE, Dubai
UK, London Next question

Which Stonebwoy music video is this shot from?

Nominate
Shuga
Ariba
African Party
Ariba Next question

In which year did Stonebwoy marry?

June 2017
July 2017
June 2018
July 2018
June 2017 Next question

What is the title of the latest Stonebwoy song?

Greedy men
Ariba
Hit
Nukedzor
Nukedzor Next question

What are the names of Stonebwoy's children?

Catherine and Joseph
Janam and Jidula
Jidula and Louisa
Joseph and Janam
Janam and Jidula Next question
Your score: Wow!! You scored 10/10
You are hardcore Bhim Native soldier
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: That was close!!
You are a true Bhim Native but you yet hardcore
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You scored 60%
You like Stonebwoy but we guess you were just passing through but not to score 100%
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Fail
Who sent you here? You are not a Stonebwoy fan
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

