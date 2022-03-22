Only hardcore Stonebwoy fans will score 10/10 in this quiz
This quiz will reveal if you are truly a hardcore fan of Stonebwoy or you just claim to be. Answer these few questions and share your result with us.
Recommended articles
What is Stonebwoy's real name?
Livingstone Atsu Satekla
Livingstone Atsu Satekla Snr
Livingstone Etse Satekla
Livingstone Etse Satekla Snr
Livingstone Etse Satekla Next question
Which of the following is a Stonebwoy album?
Necessary Evil
Tuff Seed
1 Gad
Epistles of Man
Necessary Evil Next question
Which of these artistes has NOT featured on Stonebwoy's Anloga Junction?
Kuami Eugene Next question
What is Stonebwoy's date of birth?
3rd March
4th March
5th March
6th March
5th March Next question
What is Stonebwoy's age?
32
33
34
35
34 Next question
Where did Stonebwoy mark his recent birthday?
France, Paris
UK, London
Ghana, Accra
UAE, Dubai
UK, London Next question
Which Stonebwoy music video is this shot from?
Nominate
Shuga
Ariba
African Party
Ariba Next question
In which year did Stonebwoy marry?
June 2017
July 2017
June 2018
July 2018
June 2017 Next question
What is the title of the latest Stonebwoy song?
Greedy men
Ariba
Hit
Nukedzor
Nukedzor Next question
What are the names of Stonebwoy's children?
Catherine and Joseph
Janam and Jidula
Jidula and Louisa
Joseph and Janam
Janam and Jidula Next question
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh