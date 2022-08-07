Open your legs if a man wants to sleep with you for a job — Mr. Logic tells Ghanaian ladies

He said a woman should be solely responsible for decisions on whether she will trade sex for a favour.

Speaking on Accra-based Hitz FM, Mr. Logic said "If a man says 'sleep with me and I will give you a job,' and you think the job isn't worth it, it's your choice to leave. If you think it is worth it, you can go ahead with it."

Sex for a job refers to a situation where a prospective employee or a candidate for a vacant position is requested by the employer or the person in charge of recruitment to have sexual intercourse with him/her before being considered for the position whether they are qualified or not.

The phenomenon seems to be more prevalent in developing countries.

In some instances of sexual advances from male employers, media houses were higher than the other areas, a survey has found.