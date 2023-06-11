Submitting on UTV's Showbiz Night, he stated that the evangelist is confused and not mature in the understanding of his ways and practice.
Osofo Kyiri Abosom responds to Diana Asamoah’s attack on him as a herbalist and not a man of God
Founder of Ghana Union Movement(GUM) and Life Assembly Worship Center, Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has responded to comments made by evangelist Diana Asamoah against him, referring to him as a herbalist and not a man of God.
Recommended articles
He says Diana Asamoah was immature preaching against the wearing of hair extensions, and makeup but now she practices what she preached against hence her maturity has not gotten to his level to understand his doings.
"Diana Asamoah has not gotten to my maturity level and will not understand my doings and so her comment isn't valid"
"She called me a herbalist, but speaking on the phone now she addressed me as Osofo Panin, she is confused.
The politician cum priest admitted to marrying two wives and sees nothing wrong with it because he's capable of discharging his responsibilities.
"I will stick to having my two wives, I would not go beyond marrying two"
"My comments on marrying more came on the back of the surrounding conversations that sparked but there is no intention of doing such"
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh