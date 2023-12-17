Play Ghana initiative not Feasible; money rules the game - Kwabena Kwabena

The Play Ghana initiative, designed to amplify the presence of Ghanaian music across diverse platforms, has been a central topic of discourse within the music industry. However, Kwabena Kwabena, during a recent episode of UTV's Showbiz Night, openly questioned the initiative's feasibility given the existing financial landscape.

"Money rules the game. If there is no money, the game will be dull. For me, the Play Ghana initiative is not feasible because it all boils down to financial constraints," the artist stated, offering a straightforward perspective on the challenges faced by the industry.

Kwabena Kwabena's comments underscore the challenges faced by artists and stakeholders within the industry in the absence of robust financial support and infrastructure, emphasizing the need for constructive measures to propel the initiative forward.

"The reality is glaring, it seems not feasible, it should not just be a loose talk without constructive measures in place to push the initiative 80% airplay. it is a numbers game and the investors need to reach a viable consensus to drive the appeal of the Play Ghana initiative and garner substantial interest among stakeholders"