Play Ghana initiative not Feasible; money rules the game - Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian highlife maestro, Kwabena Kwabena, has recently voiced reservations about the feasibility of the Play Ghana initiative, expressing skepticism regarding its practicality in light of what he perceives as financial challenges within the music industry.

Known for his soulful melodies and insightful perspectives, Kwabena Kwabena has raised pertinent concerns about the initiative's viability, emphasizing that financial considerations may ultimately dictate the success or failure of the program.

The Play Ghana initiative, designed to amplify the presence of Ghanaian music across diverse platforms, has been a central topic of discourse within the music industry. However, Kwabena Kwabena, during a recent episode of UTV's Showbiz Night, openly questioned the initiative's feasibility given the existing financial landscape.

"Money rules the game. If there is no money, the game will be dull. For me, the Play Ghana initiative is not feasible because it all boils down to financial constraints," the artist stated, offering a straightforward perspective on the challenges faced by the industry.

Kwabena Kwabena's comments underscore the challenges faced by artists and stakeholders within the industry in the absence of robust financial support and infrastructure, emphasizing the need for constructive measures to propel the initiative forward.

"The reality is glaring, it seems not feasible, it should not just be a loose talk without constructive measures in place to push the initiative 80% airplay. it is a numbers game and the investors need to reach a viable consensus to drive the appeal of the Play Ghana initiative and garner substantial interest among stakeholders"

Kwabena Kwabena suggested that collaborative efforts among stakeholders, including artists, policymakers, DJs, and industry players, are essential to developing sustainable solutions that effectively address the challenge.

