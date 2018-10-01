Pulse.com.gh logo
Princess Shyngle allegedly involved in sex scandal in Nigeria


Actress How Nigerian blackmailers got Princess Shyngle’s sex tape in a scandal

The actress asserts secret cameras were planted in her friend’s bedroom which filmed them during their naked moments.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghana-based Gambian Slay Queen and actress, Princess Shyngle in embroiled in a sex scandal in Nigeria.

The actress is at the centre of a scandal being investigated and prosecuted by the Delta State Police Command. She revealed in an interview with Saturday Sun, how her sex videos and nude pictures got into the hands of a Nigerian, who used same to blackmail her and her friend.

When asked how the blackmailers got access to her nude images and videos, she asserts secret cameras were planted in her friend’s bedroom which filmed them during their naked moments after being lured to Asaba in the name of shooting a movie.

play

 

READ ALSO: Princess Shyngle breaks the Internet with half nude bathroom photo

"we were lured to Asaba in the name of shooting a movie, but these people that lured us in the name of a woman, actually had their own agenda, which was to steal from us, extort money from us. They planted secret cameras in my friend’s bedroom so that when we are having a shower or walking around the room naked, they have pictures of those things. They stole my personal phone and also got my personal information, my pictures and videos. Those things, they used to blackmail us, that if we don’t pay them, they would use the videos and publish our nude pictures." She stated.

Princess reported the matter to the police in Asaba. The man to the actress, the blackmailer has been charged to court and remanded in prison custody right now.

