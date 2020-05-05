Pulse Ghana hits 1m Instagram followers; thanks its audience for the love

The organization becomes the first among new media publishers in Ghana to reach this feat. The dominance of social media in recent times has seen the birth, crave and growth for online news platforms with Pulse Ghana informing their audience with true and entertaining news updates packaged with creativity.

The growth of the channels means more responsibility to continue creating the best entertaining, educative and informative content for a larger audience.

Speaking on reaching 1m followers on Instagram, Social Media Manager (Instagram) for Pulse Ghana, Kwaku Quansah told Pulse.com.gh:

"It's a good milestone. Pulse has been working very hard when it comes to putting out relevant content and understanding the audience which has paid off.

"Our audience has been awesome and we look forward to greater milestones with them."

Pulse Ghana has a presence on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and now also on TikTok. The website for Pulse Ghana is Pulse.com.gh