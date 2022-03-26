RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Pulse POV EP 10: What is your biggest deal-breaker in a relationship?

On this episode of Pulse POV, we throw the spotlight on deal-breakers in a relationship.

At a time when it’s close to impossible for love birds to stay together because of a myriad of issues, what is the one thing you can’t forgive your partner for?

About a dozen young men and women shared what they can’t stand in a relationship with us.

Some of their views were obvious as few people could tolerate such crass behaviour from anyone, regardless of how much they love them.

But some, wow, were not just interesting but surprising, as they shared how a partner’s lack of sensibility and sensitivity can immediately turn them off.

A beautiful lady pointed out how no amount of explanation can win her back if a man she is dating tries or sleeps with her sibling. Extreme? You haven’t heard anything yet.

As a man, do you want your woman to be highly ambitious or fit in a box you have created for her?

Will you date someone who is addicted to the life on social media?

Catch the varying and fascinating perspectives of some of us who spared no words in this episode of Pulse POV.

The episode premieres at exactly 7 PM on March 26 on our YouTube Channel: Pulse Ghana.

Don't forget to share with us your biggest deal-breakers in the comments section too.

