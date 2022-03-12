Do you remember some of the interesting things that happened at the Dining Hall of your school? Did you ever rushed to get the ladder first?
Pulse POV Epd 8: Funniest Memories in Senior High School
On this episode of Pulse POV, our cast share with us their funniest memories during their time in Senior High School.
Among the funniest are the best and worst moments they experienced. Imagine a terrible experience that is also funny? You will definitely want to hear that, won’t you? What about how a senior colleague treated you or someone you knew?
Did you ever scale your school’s wall to have fun in town? Were you part of a clique or gang? How famous were you? Can one talk about Senior High School without punishments and fresher’s night?
Our cast shared with us scenarios from the above and some of the effects of peer pressure. Their first sexual experience among others.
Because of how interesting the experiences they shared are, we have divided the episode into two. This episode will be the first part.
It will be released today Saturday 12th March at 8pm.
