Reason why I won't reveal the father of my new baby - Mzbel

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Mzbel has shared reasons why she will not reveal the identity of her baby daddy.

Mzbel
Mzbel

The highlife songster has said although it will be with all excitement to show off her baby daddy, she is not open to doing so due to the nature of society

"You expect everyone to celebrate with you and be happy for you but truly not everyone is genuinely happy for you," she said

Speaking on UTV Showbiz Night, she explained that society is very nosey and quick to speculate false information so it's unhealthy to put out the identity of her baby daddy.

"The nature of society won't allow me to parade my baby daddy because people are nosey and spill false information. I will be happy to show him off but not everyone will genuinely be happy for you as you thought'

"I will rather not share that information to protect my home, What people don't see or have access to they can't break"

The songster further admitted and confirmed that she is in a romantic relationship with someone special.

According to her, she withheld this information because it was a private and intimate event.

