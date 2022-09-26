RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Rihanna returns to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Rihanna will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12 as the N.F.L. enters the first year of a new deal with Apple Music as the primary sponsor of the halftime show, replacing Pepsi.

It is the first scheduled return to the stage for an artist who last performed publicly at the Grammy Awards in early 2018.

The music icon, 34, shared an image on Instagram on Sunday hinting that she will perform during the NFL event next year.

In the photo, what appears to be Rihanna’s hand holds up a football. The “Umbrella” singer captioned the post with a single period.

Roc Nation later posted the same image on its respective Instagram account, writing, “Let’s GO,” and tagging Rihanna and the NFL, “#SBLVII.”

“We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and the N.F.L. to bring music and sports fans a momentous show,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president for Apple Music and Beats.

There's been an earlier announcement that the Super Bowl LVII halftime show has inked a sponsorship from Apple Music as part of a multi-year deal with the NFL, the league announced earlier this week. Pepsi had previously announced that it would no longer be returning as a sponsor, following its initial sponsorship at the 2007 show starring Prince and an eventual ten-year agreement that began in 2013.

