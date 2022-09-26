Rihanna returns to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The music icon, 34, shared an image on Instagram on Sunday hinting that she will perform during the NFL event next year.

In the photo, what appears to be Rihanna’s hand holds up a football. The “Umbrella” singer captioned the post with a single period.

Roc Nation later posted the same image on its respective Instagram account, writing, “Let’s GO,” and tagging Rihanna and the NFL, “#SBLVII.”

“We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and the N.F.L. to bring music and sports fans a momentous show,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president for Apple Music and Beats.