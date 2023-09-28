ADVERTISEMENT
Ruth Adjei nominated as female artist and vocalist of the year at Praise Achievement Awards

Selorm Tali

It's the dawning of a new era for gospel star, Ruth Adjei, after she successfully bagged a nomination as the female artist and vocalist of the year at the second edition of the 'Praise Achievement Awards'.

The awards, organized was created to recognize and honor the accomplishments of Ghanaian musicians and to promote Ghanaian music on the global music scene.

She will compete as Female Artist of the Year with Diana Hamilton, Empress Gifty, Obaapa Christy, Celeastine Donkor, Ohemaa Mercy, Ceccy Twum, and Piesie Esther.

In the female vocalist of the year category, Ruth Adjei will compete with Diana Hamilton, Empress Gifty, Obaapa Christy, Celeastine Donkor, Ohemaa Mercy, Ceccy Twum, Piesie Esther, Enuonyam, Queendalyn, Efe Grace, and Jayana.

Ruth Adjei is set to present the 6th edition of the Liquid Prayers event, slated for October 29, 2023.

The event features a number of sensational contemporary artists, including Uncle Ato, Philipa Baafi, and Edwin Dadson.

Other artists billed to minister are Celestine Donkor , Braa Kwaku, Ps Quesi Kyei Boateng, Nene Ofoe, Achiaa Music, and many more.

This year's edition of Liquid Prayers-themed 'His Might' (Job 26) comes off October 31, 2023, at the PIWC Westhill from 4 pm and free.

The versatile and energetic minstrel whose ministration at women in worship concerts has taken over the airwaves is behind songs like 'Oshidaa', 'Wo Yɛ Nyame, Liquid Prayers, 'No Harm', 'Wo Yɛ Kronkron', 'Fa me Yɛ', Mɛ bo', 'Ma me nye de wo' etc.

Liquid prayers which started in 2012, is an annual event hosted by Ruth and the team to lead believers to pour out their hearts in worship and prayer in the presence of God and to cause revival.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
