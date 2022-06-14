Sarkodie inspires me, I wish he will get this artwork – Artist Prince Mensah

Prince Mensah Darkwarh, a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, said in an interview with this reporter after he was asked why he chose Sarkodie among the many musicians he admires.

He added that he chose Sarkodie because the rapper is not just his “favourite artiste” but he takes “a lot of inspiration from him.”

“I used to listen to his songs with my studio mates, when I was in the final year at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. I like his personality, especially his confidence, hard work, dedication and the respect he has for himself.”

Prince says he wants to develop all the qualities that Sarkodie has shown during his career. He believes that will help him to succeed as a beginning artist.

The artwork, which he used Synthetic Charcoal and Acrylic paint to produce on Canvas, took him 7 days to create.

It is titled Glory.

“It is a title I chose from one of his songs. It happens to be my favourite currently. In this song, Sarkodie talks about how far he knew he was going to take Ghana, and he was also telling those who doubted him that he could make it. He did. That motivates anyone who listens to the music.”

According to him, his aim with this piece was to portray “Sarkodie as someone who has made it already. I did it by using colours and artefacts associated with people of the high class.”

Recounting how he started painting, Prince, who is also a footballer, said it began during Senior High School. But it had to take some time before he resigned himself to the idea of becoming an artist.

“I started painting when I was in the Senior High School at Kumasi Academy. For the love of painting, I decided to continue my art studies at KNUST at the Department of Painting and Sculpture in 2017. But when I got to this department I found interest in sculpture, so I majored in sculpture. However, in my final year, which was last year, we were supposed to work for an exhibition and funny enough after majoring in sculpture, I still decided to return to painting works for the exhibition and that was when I got to know what I really love as an artist.”

Prince feels fulfilled when he is able to create something with his imagination.