Selly Galley celebrates 35th birthday in style

The entry this year from the actress as she seamlessly swims through her 35th is nothing less than stunning. she marks her celebration in a gorgeously styled black dress with fascinating details in sequence.

coming through with her second look in a pink tulle little dress and strapped her feet in silver shoes, completing this look in a bubble ponytail hairstyle and blessing her timeline with staggering poses.

To further express how excited she was about the new milestone, she took to her Instagram page to share what she described as an encounter with God, "if I share with you what I have been through the past few years you'll be amazed I still look like this, I have been through a lot, too much even for me. I forgot how to smile but life thought me that it's okay to cry a little as much but surely dust off no matter the gravity of your situation, of your mistakes, of your failures, composure!"

"One day when the story is told in its full glory, we'll cry and smile together...but for now I'll continue to live every day as thou it's the last. SELYBRATE and enjoy to the fullest, cheers to 25val and cheers to my wonderful husband and soulmate @prayetietia, my entire Galley-Fiawoo family, to my amazing friends and loved ones, and to SELLYBRATORS all of you here for your undying support and overwhelming love you show me it motivated me to smile every day I wake up. I don't take it for granted! Ever! ISSA S.E.L.L.Y.B.R.A.T.I.O.N"