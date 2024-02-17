Sex for movie roles; Ghanaian actress shares story

The actress, whose identity remains confidential, recently disclosed her story during an interview with JOY FM's Showbiz A-Z. Her account details instances where she felt pressured and coerced into compromising situations by certain individuals in positions of power within the industry, all in exchange for promising roles in movies.

Introduced by a mutual friend from their church, she recounted meeting a movie producer who expressed an immediate interest in her.

Following this introduction, he invited her to his office the following day for an audition. Unfortunately, what unfolded next echoed numerous stories of sexual exploitation within the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

The pervasive practice of "sex for movie roles" has been a long-standing issue, not only in Ghana but in various entertainment industries globally. The unethical behavior not only exploits vulnerable individuals but also perpetuates a culture of silence and fear, hindering the artistic expression and professional growth of many talented women.

Over the years many actors and actresses have strongly advocated for the need for a systemic change in the industry, urging stakeholders to address these challenges head-on and the importance of creating an environment where actors and actresses can pursue their careers based on talent, merit, and dedication rather than succumbing to inappropriate demands.