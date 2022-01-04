In the video going viral, the infamous Pastor Blinks has been seen serving pona yam and kontomire stew as communion in church. The supposed church members lined up for him to feed them one by one with the meal.
Shocker as Pastor Blinks serves yam and kontomire stew as communion in church (VIDEO)
A bizarre video has surfaced online leaving many social media users with unanswered questions.
Others in the church could also be heard be singing communion hymns during the moment. This wouldn't be the first time Pastor Blinks is in the news for a weird reason.
Some months ago, Pastor Blinks who doubles as a film producer went viral after a video showed him shaving pubic hairs of supposed congregants of his church.
Explaining the act, he said the scenes are part of a series he produces for Home Base TV and he is doing this to expose the tricks of some fake pastors in Ghana.
It is however unclear if this video is also another movie or it is a serious church business for Pastor Blinks. Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh