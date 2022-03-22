Shun Breezy makes his 2022 debut with disco-inspired single “STAMMER”

Shun Breezy’s music is pretty much inspired by everything around him, which makes his persona in music a multi-faceted one. His sound is largely influenced by the rich cultural heritage of the Yorubas and as much as he can be savvy when writing songs to mellow rhythms for deeply spiritual songs, he shines in the same measure and with great potential when flexing on bouncy beats laced with a dose of musical vibe for party-rocking anthems.