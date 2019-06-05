He explained on Accra-based Okay FM that he said “hi” to Wendy Shay after she said same to him when he mounted the stage.

He also said that both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy had stretched their hand to shake him and he was in a hurry to join the group upstage for a photograph.

In a video which has gone viral, the “Afrobeats” hitmaker was spotted snubbing the “Uber Driver” hitmaker.

Wendy Shay was standing in line with her manager, Bullet, and singers, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy when Kelvyn walked into the conference room to greet them.

But after shaking hands with Bullet, Kelvyn Boy ignored Wendy Shay and hugged Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

However, he said this must not be a big deal since he walked out of the auditorium with Wendy Shay.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have announced a peace concert dubbed ‘Ghana First’.

The concert, which will be held this year, is focused on uniting their divided fans and promoting peace among them.

Broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah said the concert is courtesy of Dr Aban Foundation and added that date and venue will be communicated later.