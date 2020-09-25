  1. Entertainment

How well do you know social media abbreviations? Take this quiz and see the result

Selorm Tali
How familiar are you with abbreviations on social media, take this quiz and see the result.

What does YT stand for?

You Too
Yesterday
YouTube
YouTube Next question

What does DM mean in social media texts?

Don't Move
Direct Message
Don't Mind

What does PM mean?

Afternoon
Private Message
Please Morrow

What does RT mean?

Right Time
Read That
Retweet
Retweet Next question

When you are chatting with someone and the persons texts BRB what does it mean?

Be Real Bro
Be Right Back
Bro Reply Back
Be Right Back Next question

IDGAF means?

I do get all the facts
I don't go around f**king
I don't give a f**k
I don't give a f**k Next question

BTW means?

By The Way
Between
Bring To Whatsapp
By The Way Next question

When some says you MIA, it means?

Missing In America
Missing In Africa
Missing In Action
Missing In Action Next question

SMH

Shaking My Head
Samething Here
Social Media Head

TBH means

Time to Be Home
To Be Honest
It doesn't have a meaning
To Be Honest Next question
Your score: 30%
You have a long way to go with social media abbreviations
Your score: 70%
You have more than fair knowledge about social media abbreviations
Your score: 90%
You well understand social media abbreviations
Your score: 100%
Social media abbreviations guru, we hail you
Your score:
Source: Pulse Ghana
Selorm Tali
Selorm Tali More from the author »
