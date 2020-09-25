How well do you know social media abbreviations? Take this quiz and see the result
How familiar are you with abbreviations on social media, take this quiz and see the result.
What does YT stand for?
You Too
Yesterday
YouTube
YouTube
What does DM mean in social media texts?
Don't Move
Direct Message
Don't Mind
What does PM mean?
Afternoon
Private Message
Please Morrow
What does RT mean?
Right Time
Read That
Retweet
Retweet
When you are chatting with someone and the persons texts BRB what does it mean?
Be Real Bro
Be Right Back
Bro Reply Back
Be Right Back
IDGAF means?
I do get all the facts
I don't go around f**king
I don't give a f**k
I don't give a f**k
BTW means?
By The Way
Between
Bring To Whatsapp
By The Way
When some says you MIA, it means?
Missing In America
Missing In Africa
Missing In Action
Missing In Action
SMH
Shaking My Head
Samething Here
Social Media Head
TBH means
Time to Be Home
To Be Honest
It doesn't have a meaning
To Be Honest
You have a long way to go with social media abbreviations

You have more than fair knowledge about social media abbreviations

You well understand social media abbreviations

Social media abbreviations guru, we hail you


