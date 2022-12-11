The couple in July 2020, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Dubai, which saw close friends and immediate family in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions
Son of John Mahama, Shafik Mahama, and Algerian wife welcomes first child
Shafik Mahama, son of Ex-President John Dramani Mahama, and his Algerian wife, Asma have welcomed their first child.
The excited young couple took to social media to announce their first fruit after two and half years of marriage
Asma, shared on her social media page her excitement in welcoming her new babe, she captioned her post by thanking God for her bundle of joy
"11/29/2022, Thank you, God, for my little blessing. Al alhamdulillah, welcome to the world baby Alyazia", she wrote.
